Comedian Gary Owen, who was proudly traded in the racial draft for some wayward African-American (it may have been Ben Carson), stopped by The Breakfast Club Thursday morning (Sept. 21) and spoke at length about the latest predicament his brother in LOLs, Kevin Hart, is going through.

“I feel bad for Kevin, he’s a good dude,” 43-year-old Owen said.

But hurting for his friend didn’t stop Owen from getting a few jokes off at Hart’s expense, including telling the Power 105.1 talking heads he still wants his $2,000 from a bet Hart lost when the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Philadelphia Eagles, even going as far to show Charlamagne the text he sent.

To hear let Owen tell it, Kevin Hart’s career may have taken a tap to the proverbial jaw, but Hart didn’t get knocked out.

“Listen: Kennedy, Clinton. You can come back,” Owen explained.

“King! As is Dr. Martin Luther King,” Charlamagne added.

“I didn’t want to bring that up. Didn’t know if I was allowed.” Owen laughed.

