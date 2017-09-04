A Georgia lieutenant stood to lose his job after dashcam footage showed him comforting a white female motorist by saying “we only kill black people.” Since the footage was made public, CNN reports he’s announced his retirement.

Cobb County Public Safety Director Samuel Heaton said Friday (Sept. 1) he received an email from Lt. Greg Abbott immediately requesting his retirement, which he was eligible for. In doing so Abbott will not face any disciplinary actions.

“He is entitled to his retirement, which he would’ve received even if he was fired,” Heaton said.

Abbott’s lawyer said his client’s comments “must be observed in their entirety to understand their context.” Lance J. LoRusso said in a statement Abbott was “attempting to gain compliance by using the passenger’s own statements and reasoning to avoid making an arrest.”

Yet despite Russo’s attempted justification of Abbott’s remarks, Cobb County police Chief Mike Register said the statements were “inexcusable and inappropriate” and was not a reflection of the type of environment or culture he’s attempting to cultivate in the department.

The July 2016 video was first made public Wednesday (Aug. 30) by local news outlet WSB-TV. It’s reported after an internal review, Abbott, a 27-year-veteran should be fired from the department.

“I’ve known Lt. Abbott for a number of years, and I’ve always perceived him to be an honorable man. He made a mistake. I don’t know what’s in his heart, but I certainly know what came out of his mouth. And, it’s inexcusable and we have to take appropriate action.”