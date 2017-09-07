Goapele isn’t afraid to let love rule. The singer, who’s latest singles have represented everything from self-love to relationships, has released visuals for her ballad with BJ the Chicago Kid.

“Stay,” produced by Cornelio Austin, recalls the moments in love where the honeymoon stage is over and the building begins. Sweet and direct, Goapele’s gentle reminders of trust and peace are met with assurance from BJ the Chicago Kid, who’s proven to the be the perfect fit for the track.

“‘Stay’ is all about how to stay in a relationship past the newness and love stronger,” Goapele told ESSENCE Thursday (Sept. 7). “BJ was the perfect match for this 808 ballad. He has a classic, but effortless vocal performance.”

The video for “Stay” leaves Goapele alone longing for her lover to find their way back home. Directed by Sean Alexander, the singer looks stunning while donning a crystalized number. The kaleidoscope images paired with evening shots brings out the feels for all of us to enjoy.

“Stay” lives on the singer’s Dreamseeker EP, which broke through the iTunes Top R&B/Soul Chart at the time of its release. Her previous releases include “$ecret” and the ethereal jam, “Power.”

