In a matter of days, Cassandra Merlin and her family have received generous donations after the attempted lynching of her 8-year-old son was brought to light.

Created Monday (Sept. 11), a GoFundMe has raised $35,696 for Quincy, a biracial child who suffered rope burns to his neck after he was hung from a tree by a group of white teenagers in Claremont, New Hampshire. The child was reportedly teased with racial taunts before the incident took place.

The fundraiser was launched by Christine Curtin Savala in an effort to help the family with medical bills and care for Quincy, his 11-year-old sister who witnessed the incident and their younger brother who was recently diagnosed with a blood disorder (ITP).

In addition to recovering from the incident, Savala says Quincy sister is dealing with psychological trauma because she sees the teens who attempted to lynch her brother at school everyday.

“The family is currently living in the neighborhood this crime took place, do not feel safe, and will need to move,” Savala said. “Plus, Quincy’s sister attends school with the teens who hurt her brother and is having a difficult time being at the same school. Therapy or counseling can help people who have experienced trauma make sense of their experiences and feelings, develop plans to stay safe, learn healthy coping skills, and connect with other resources and support. Quincy, his sister and family need therapy and emotional support to begin the long healing process in front of them.”

The Aug. 28 incident is now being investigated by the Claremont police as a possible hate crime. The department faced criticism this week after they refused to release any information to the public or the victim’s family.

As for the suspects in the incident, Revere Press reports only one teenager is facing disciplinary action. A 14-year-old is facing possible juvenile probation over the crime, but Merlin beleives a heavier punishment is needed.

“What they told me was they are looking to give him juvenile probation, which in my eyes just isn’t enough,” Merlin said. “I don’t think the police department understands the severity of what happened to my son.”

