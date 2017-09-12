There’s a perpetuated truth that sees Latinos, particularly of darker hue and with indigenous features, wildly underrepresented in mainstream media and popular culture. Too often, our faces also go missing in the history books and art world.

Ahead of Latino Heritage Month and amid a political climate riddled with anti-Latinidad, Google launches one of the largest digital archives of Latino culture, art and history.

The search engine giant collaborated with about 50 partner institutions to archive a massive digital collection of stories, narratives and exhibits. Miami Dade College, the Smithsonian Latino Center, the Ballet Hispánico in New York and UCLA are just a select few among the organizations that contributed to the assemblage of over 2,500 pieces of art.

The collection also features the Who’s Who of making history (Sonia Sotomayor, The Dream 9), contemporary role models (Gina Rodriguez, Diane Guerrero), a multitude of biographical gems on some of our most influential figures (Selena, Roberto Clemente), and Latino tradition across religion, food and dance. The archives even allow for the exploration of a series of neighborhoods that lend to historical and cultural significance (Tampa’s Ybor City and New York City’s Washington Heights, for instance).

In addition to the online collection, Google is said to be working with educators to create then distribute a curriculum so that more students can gain a wealth of knowledge about Latino history in the U.S.

While the newly launched collection is brilliant and necessary, it is far from holistic or complete. We look forward to seeing Google grow these archives by purposefully exploring and sharing the multiplicity of our heritage.