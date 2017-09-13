Grafh Brings The “Rah Rah” Back To The Streets Of Queens (Video)

Grafh and his squad are all about that “Rah Rah” lifestyle, and they flex it hard in his new video. The New York City rapper and his Team Bang Dope Gang hit up their block’s most necessary places of business from their favorite corner store to more commercial stores like Home Depot.

In between, Grafh and his team overtake the streets of Jamaica, Queens while bumping his recent collaboration with Statik Selektah as their official theme song. Although the single dropped back in 2016, the visual for “Rah Rah” only fuels the hype for his forthcoming project The Black Sheep coming soon.

Watch Grafh’s new video for his Statik Selektah produced single “Rah Rah” below.