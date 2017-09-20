Last week, Drake took to Instagram to mourn the loss of his longtime friend and OVO family member, Anthony “Fif” Soares, who was gunned down by two men in Toronto. Horrific video of the murder was released by Toronto Police Tuesday (Sept. 19) in an effort to track down the killers.

READ: Drake Adds To His Tattoo Collection With New Ink Of Denzel Washington

In the graphic footage, which was captured by surveillance camera, Soares can be seen standing in the foyer of a Toronto Community Housing Complex, as two hooded men walk up and open fire. The gunmen, who are holding semi-automatic weapons, up to two dozen rounds into Soares from the outside of a glass window. Tragically, 33-year-old Soares appears to die on camera after being hit several times.

“It certainly was very focused, certainly overkill [and] Mr. Soares was clearly the target of the attack,” Det.-Sgt. Gary Giroux said Tuesday according to the Toronto Sun. “The video shows both of the weapons locked in the open position, which indicates that the weapons are now empty.”

Moments before he was gunned down, Soares had been dropped off at the complex at around 3 a.m. by a friend who has been cooperating with authorities, reports the Toronto Sun. The shooters quickly hopped back into a white Ford Fusion sedan and fled the scene.

Giroux is hoping that the video will help bring justice to the family. He’s also hopes that Drake will use his social media platform to “encourage anybody within the community to come forward” with information that could help solve his friend’s murder.

Peep Drake’s Instagram post below.

😔😔😔😢😢😢 RIP to one of our family members…our brother… I still can’t even believe this morning was real. It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive 😔Forever Fif A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

READ: Drake Would Like To See Vince Carter Return To The Toronto Raptors