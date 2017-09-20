Gucci Mane Says He Tries To “Read A Book A Week”

You can now refer to Gucci Mane as a bookworm. In an interview with Vulture, the revered rapper expressed his love for books and how he attempts to read a new one each week.

“I read Steve Harvey, Joel Osteen, T.D. Jakes. I try to read a book a week,” he said. “Every time I’m at the airport, I’m at the bookstore. Every time I’m on the plane, I’m reading, you know?”

The “Both” rapper said he began writing his memoir, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, while serving time for possession of a firearm as a felon. Once he’d penned 30 pages, he sent it to coauthor Neil Martinez-Belkin, who helped shape Gucci’s story for public consumption.

“This book is not a tell-all. I didn’t want to air out nobody else’s business. I want people to know that even though I came from a humble beginning, look what I did and look what I’m doing,” said Gucci. “Even though I bumped my head a couple of times, you know, I dusted myself and I’m still pushing. I want everyone to read and think that if Gucci did it and the stacks were against him — some were my fault, some not — he still did it. I want people in prison to know that Gucci came out and did something with his second chance.”

Add Gucci Mane’s book to your reading list here.