Watch A Preview Of ‘The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane’ (Video)

Gucci Mane is gearing up to release his official life story titled ‘The Autobiography of Gucci Mane.’ The book, which was co-written by music journalist Neil Martinez-Belkin, is set to detail everything from Gucci aka Radric Davis’ childhood, the creation of 1017 Brick Squad, and his high-profile music career as well as new details behind his incarceration.

Ahead of the book and his new album’s scheduled release in September, Gucci introduces the first official trailer for the book, which was curated by Gucci’s go-to photographer Cam Kirk. The brief preview includes unreleased family photos of Gucci as a child in Atlanta. It also includes a voicemail from Guwop during his time in prison.

Mr Davis is set to drop on Sept. 15 before ‘The Autobiography of Gucci Mane,’ which is available for pre-order on Amazon now. Gucci’s new book drops in bookstores everywhere Sept. 19th.

Watch the preview for ‘The Autobiography of Gucci Mane’ below.