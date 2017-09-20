Anti-Fur Activists Tried To Attack Gucci Mane At His Book Signing But He Kept His Cool

Gucci Mane truly isn’t worried about anything. From his upcoming wedding to Keyshia Ka’oir to the debut of his new book, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, life is good. So when a couple of anti-fur activists attempted to verbally attack him during his book-signing event at NYC’s Barnes & Noble this Tuesday (Sept. 19), the rapper didn’t even flinch or lose his smile.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, Guwop is seen standing at the head of an area in the bookstore as fans ask him to sign their books. As the clip progresses, Gucci is approached by one man who confronts him about veganism. “Word on the street is you’re thinking of going vegan, brother,” the man says as he offers him a handshake. “But you can’t be vegan if you keep wearing that fur.” In that moment, the unidentified male takes out a shirt with a message on it, although security swiftly escorted him out before it could be seen.

I'm off probation today and #TheAutobiographyOfGucciMane out — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) September 19, 2017

Another woman joined the man, yelling “shame on Gucci, animal abuser” before they were taken out. Despite the disruption, Gucci remained calm with his hands in his pockets. The two protesters were reportedly members of the New York Animal Defenders, according to TMZ.

It’d be hard to agitate Guwop these days. In addition to his book launch and wedding, the “So Icy” artist has been taken off probation two years early, on account of good behavior. He’s also prepping the release of his Davis album. So not even activists can bring him down.

Check out the video below.