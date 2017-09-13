Gucci Mane’s year just keeps on getting better. After announcing his upcoming televised wedding — and chatting with Malcolm Gladwell — the Atlanta king releases a single with The Weekend. Dubbed “Curve,” Guwop and the Starboy flaunt their playboy lifestyles on the new song — despite that fact that both men are in committed relationships.

“If I lived over here, I’d prolly have one hundred wives (damn!)/Walkin’ in the club and they like, “Gucci just arrived” (Gucci!)/I ordered up a dub and then I threw it in the sky/I told her I’m iight, now she look like she surprised (I’m iight)/She look like a model, but a devil in disguise,” raps Gucci on the new song.

The rapper’s upcoming album, Mr. Davis, is slated for release on September 19 — along with his official autobiography.

