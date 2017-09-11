The Wopsters plan to hit a small screen near you in October as wedding bells chime in the background. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir will jump the broom at a star-studded and lavish ceremony, which BET will document for The Mane Event.

“He charmed me with the way he treated me, I saw something in him that no one did,” she said. “He proposed and I said yes. My wedding will be over-the-top fabulous. Think of royalty, love. It will be a diamond-flooded wedding for both of us.”

Indeed it will be a stunning and glamorous event, especially since Gucci placed a 25-carat diamond ring on Ka’oir’s finger in November, Rap-Up notes. The show airs Oct. 17.

View a snippet below.