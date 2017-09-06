Gucci Mane’s Probation Sentence Ending Two Years Early

Gucci Mane is having one helluva year. He announced that his book The Autobiography of Gucci Mane will hit shelves next week, he’s touring with The Weeknd, and he’ll be marrying Keyshia Ka’oir next month. Now, it’s being reported that his parole period is ending two years early.

Gucci’s legal team filed court documents requesting early termination of his supervised release in August, which were granted after the motion was unopposed. He was sentenced to three years probation for a federal gun charge last year, but now, he’ll be able to call himself a free man on Sept. 19. He was released from an Indiana correctional facility, after serving a three-year sentence for aggravated assault.

Coinciding with his spectacular news, photos of his $1,000 wedding invitations have made the rounds. According to TMZ, each invite is a “mirror-inspired booklet adorned with Swarovski crystals inside.” The event will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami.

