Once again, hip-hop is coming together for those in need and servicing the community. An organization designed to help those affected by natural disasters called “Hip Hop 4 The People” created a nationwide fundraising event in 12 cities to help the victims of Hurricane Irma and Maria.

READ: To Help Hurricane And Earthquake Victims, Here’s Where You Can Make A Donation

The event, titled “Hip Hop 4 The People: Hurricane Relief for Florida, Houston, and the Caribbean,” will showcase appearances and performances from the likes of Zoey Dollaz, Styles P, YG, Monifa, Nikki D, and MC Lyte.

The initiative’s founder and organizer, YoNasDa Lonewolf, also launched efforts to help victims of the 2010 earthquake that pillaged Haiti, and for the water crisis that ensued in Flint, Michigan.

READ: In The Devastating Aftermath of Hurricane Irma, The U.S. Virgin Islands Don’t Want To Be Forgotten

This year’s events are being held on September 30, and include hip-hop ciphers, youth empowerment panels, benefit concerts, sip and tastes, bounce houses, face painting and art murals. Additionally, NFL and NBA players will be in attendance.

For more information on how to get involved click here.