Enock Anassi, a Houston area man, was unable to go back home after helping his daughter move into grad school due to Hurricane Harvey’s aftermath. His daughter Kerubo attends The New School in New York.

In an e-mail, Kerubo’s brother Omete said that when classes started on Tuesday, their father “joked” that he would go to classes with her. Only thing is that he was dead serious. In a series of pictures going viral on Twitter, the doting dad can be sitting alongside his daughter in class, smiling while she looks positively annoyed.

My pops can’t fly back to Houston cause of the hurricane so he going to grad school with my sister 😂😂 she pissed 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Avqj7SeGSV — Omete (@ometeanassi) August 29, 2017

“He proceeded to stay in class the entire time, get a syllabus, take audible pictures (never turning his phone on silent), and quizzing my sister constantly on the information being taught,” wrote Omete. “Our relatives are currently in Houston battling Hurricane Harvey (safe, but trapped in uncomfortable places like shelters, friends’ homes, work, etc.) and despite how embarrassed and irritated my sister was, she is completely pleased to have our parents there with her instead of in danger.”

The New School also got in on the fun by offering Mr. Anassi a shirt, before offering their support for the Houston area family.

