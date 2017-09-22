Students at Howard University didn’t exactly welcome James Comey with open arms. The former FBI chief intended on delivering a keynote address at the historically black college’s convocation ceremony Friday (Sept. 22) but his attempt was met with protest.

READ: James Comey Will Lead A Series Of Lectures At Howard University

Comey’s address was interrupted by loud chants that included, “black lives, they matter here,” “we shall not be moved,” “white supremacy is not up for debate,” and “I love being black.”

Comey is supposed to be giving the convocation address at Howard but he’s been interrupted by protesters for 5+ mins https://t.co/sR6MwdivTk — Monica Alba (@albamonica) September 22, 2017

Students also chanted “Get out James Comey, you’re not our homie,” and while Comey managed to get through the speech, he appeared unnerved by the chants.

Protestors chanting ‘Black Lives Matter here’ at Howard University as former FBI director James Comey speaks. pic.twitter.com/Cul3LRlCge — DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) September 22, 2017

At the end of his speech, Comey remarked that while he loves the “enthusiasm of young folks,” he wishes that they “understood what a conversation is.”

Last month, Howard announced that Comey would be leading a series of lectures throughout the school year, in addition to being named the Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy for the 2017-2018 semester.

He also donated his $100,000 salary to Howard scholarship fund, but it’s clear that the university’s decision to bring him on board isn’t sitting well with everyone.

JUST NOW: Howard University students chant “Get out James Comey, you ain’t my homie!” before his keynote address. pic.twitter.com/NosMrO49jF — #MenendezTrial (@NewtTrump) September 22, 2017

Students at Howard University protest James Comey during his opening speech: “Black lives, they matter here.” 📷: Samayia Taylor pic.twitter.com/QZAlfpQwji — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 22, 2017

Howard University has turned off streaming and is no longer allowing viewers to see the protest #HUconvocation17#FOJ17 pic.twitter.com/FOBpBfWO1S — quaaa💖 (@quabaaaby) September 22, 2017

READ: FBI Director Wants The Justice Department To Debunk Trump’s Wiretap Claims Against Obama