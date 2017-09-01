Jamie Foxx announced via Instagram that he and several other celebrities will be taking part in an upcoming telethon to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The event is slated to take place on Sept. 12.

READ: Questions That Need Answers: Here’s What We Need To Know About Hurricane Harvey And The Relief Efforts

“From a fellow Texan, my heart goes out. My prayers go out,” said Foxx, who is from Terrel, TX. “September 12th, we have a telethon that we’re doing. We’ll give you more details, so we can raise as much money as we can for everybody down there.”

GlobalGiving’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund @GlobalGiving. Texas hang in there. Sending love prayers and finance…. #texasboy A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Aug 29, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

According to TMZ, the telethon will be broadcast from three major cities- New York, Los Angeles and Nashville. Celebrities like Foxx, Michael Strahan, Reese Witherspoon and more will be hosting from the three separate locations. Reports also say that organizers Bun B and Scooter Braun are hoping to lock in Houston natives Kelly Rowland and actor Jim Parsons for the event.

READ: Toddler Found Shivering As She Clung To Her Mother Who Drowned In Harvey Storm

The major networks will reportedly run the show in primetime, and it will last for an hour.