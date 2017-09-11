Hurricane Irma wreaked devastation on the state of Florida over the weekend, but not everyone was tucked away at home. In fact, nine people were reportedly arrested for looting a Fort Lauderdale shoe store, after local TV station WPLG caught the entire crime on camera, The New York Post reports.

READ: Irma’s Victims In The Caribbean Brace For Another Hurricane

The looters reportedly entered Simon’s Sportswear shop on West Sunrise Boulevard through a broken window, according to officials. The store was reportedly abandoned amid the chaos of the tropical storm, which made it easy for the looters to make off with a significant amount of merchandise.

And they would have gotten away with it too, if it wasn’t for WPLG and their camera crew. The station reportedly recorded the thieves, which ultimately led to their arrests. “Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad life choice,” Police Chief Rick Maglione said in a statement posted on Twitter. The looters were also suspected of targeting a nearby CashAmerica pawn shop, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

READ: Prime Minister Gaston Browne Says Barbuda Is “Barely Habitable” Following Hurricane Irma

Fort Lauderdale police are reportedly adamant about catching anyone attempting to steal. Earlier, the department posted mug shots of several others who had been charged with hurricane-related crimes. Chief Maglione’s best advice to people thinking of roaming vacant stores, is to “stay home and look after your loved ones and be thankful they are safe.”