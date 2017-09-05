In the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s deadly wrath in Houston, another “potentially catastrophic” storm is headed for the Caribbean and the U.S. Mainland.

Hurricane Irma has strengthened now to a Category 5, making it the strongest storm to hit the Atlantic in a decade, with 180 mph sustained winds.

CNN officials warn that there is no indication the storm will lose its intensity, as Puerto Rico braces itself for a Wednesday landfall, before Hurricane Irma takes aim at Florida.

Reports show the system near the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday and Friday, and Cuba on Friday and Saturday and potentially turning north toward Florida by the weekend.

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency across Florida, saying Donald Trump has “offered the full resources of the federal government as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Irma.”

According to CNN, Scott also ordered 7,000 National Guard troops to report for duty by Friday morning, with 100 of those activated Tuesday morning (Sept. 5) to begin helping with preparations.

