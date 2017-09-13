Amid widespread devastation leftover from Hurricane Irma, the U.S. Virgin Islands feels left out of mainstream media coverage despite being the hardest hit by the Category 5 storm.

READ: Pizza Hut Faces Backlash After Company Threatens Employees Evacuating From Hurricane Irma

Over the last week, affected Caribbean Islands remain without electricity, cell phone service and basic necessities like food and water.

“The weather channels didn’t even include us,” Laurel Brannick, a park ranger on St. John Island told the Miami-Hearld. “All they kept saying was that Irma was in the Caribbean and headed to Florida.”

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Despite Irma leaving more than a million people in Puerto Rico without power, the U.S. territory has stepped up to help thousands displaced in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

But the lack of U.S. attention has left some feeling like “bastard step-children of America.”

“And now nobody wants to help us,” Matt Gyuraki, a 35-year-old IT specialist in St. John. told the Herald. “America wanted us at one time, but now they really don’t.”

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Cuba has also been largely left out of mainstream coverage, despite potentially sparing Florida from further destruction, as the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hurricane Irma’s death toll in the Caribbean is hovering close to 40 casualties with thousands left displaced. Although aid has been slowly trickling in, the U.S. National Guard was quick to provide hurricane relief, along with FEMA, the latter of which is said to be running out of money.

In addition, the U.S. government has reportedly been turning away non-American citizens attempting to flee the dilapidated British Virgin Islands for the nearby U.S. Virgin Islands.

READ: Prime Minister Gaston Browne Says Barbuda Is “Barely Habitable” Following Hurricane Irma