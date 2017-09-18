The Caribbean Islands are still reeling from Hurricane Irma, but another big storm is on the way and Puerto Rico is in its crosshairs. Hurricane Maria strengthened to a category 5 storm and is expected to make landfall in Dominica Monday (Sept. 18), the Associated Press reports.

READ: Puerto Rico’s Economic Crisis Forces School Closings On The Island

According to the National Weather Service, the storm has sustained maximum winds of 160 mph and is likely to hit Puerto Rico as an “extremely dangerous hurricane.” An emergency warning has been issued for the island.

#Maria now an extremely dangerous Cat 5 Hurricane w/ max winds to 160mph as it nears Dominica. GOES16 Clean Window IR Band (prelim & non-op) pic.twitter.com/A5pv0u3uZX — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) September 19, 2017

Maria is expected to impact the Virgin Islands and Leeward Island, which include Puerto Rico and the British Islands, dumping heavy rain into the region, which could cause “life threatening flash floods.”

Nearly 500 shelters have been opened across Puerto Rico, as the storm expects to make landfall by Tuesday evening. Governor Ricardo Rosselló also announced school closures and will allow government employees to leave by noon Tuesday “so that they have time to prepare themselves for the passage of the hurricane.”

Additionally, the government has been in “constant” communication with the White House and federal agencies since before Hurricane Irma struck last week.

“We will continue to collaborate with our federal partners,” said Carlos Mercader, a rep for Rosselló said in a statement. “We are preparing for a powerful hurricane that will put even more pressure on our infrastructures, already deep affected by Hurricane Irma.”

READ: Puerto Rico Poised To Be The “Most Competitive Destination” In The U.S. With New Mission