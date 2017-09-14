Over a montage of a tropical flower infused oasis, the gorgeous sisters of Ibeyi are basking themselves in hedonistic beautiful passion on the visuals for “Me Voy,” featuring rapper Mala Rodriguez.

The new track is off their new forthcoming album, Ash and it’s their first full Spanish-language song. Through a mélange of exotic floral imagery, the video goes back and forth between the picturesque setting and the neon lights of a local club.

READ: Ibeyi Announce New Album ‘Ash’, Release Haunting Video For “Deathless”

As Lisa Kainde and Naomi sing, Mala interjects, bolstering the track with her Spanish bars.

“We needed to sing in Spanish to set a sensual tone for this song. When women feel sensual, not only is it sexy, but also powerful,” Kainde said of the record.

Watch “Me Voy” up top.