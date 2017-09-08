ILOVEMAKONNEN And Rae Sremmurd Hit The Coast In Their “Love” Video

After ILOVEMAKONNEN relocated to Portland to get his mind right, fans were wondering when he would start releasing new music again. After remaining mum for some time, the Atlanta artist took a very different direction with his new single, “Love.”

With vocal help from Rae Sremmurd and production from Mike WiLL Made It, the multifarious singer/rapper channels his inner Blink 182 on the pop-rockish collaboration.

“I’ve just been working a lot with myself, getting back into producing, and getting back into the artistry because I was really a songwriter and producer at first,” ILOVEMAKONNEN recently told Rap-Up . “My shit took off when I was like, ‘Man, let me give this artist thing a try.’ It really started happening so I focused my time on being an artist. Now that I have time to focus on my other skills, that’s what I chose to do.”