Phoenix, AZ isn’t known for much hip-hop. But maybe that’ll soon change thanks to budding rap group, Injury Reserve. Ritchie With a T, Steppa J Grogg and Parker Corey–collectively known as Injury Reserve–recently released a sobering new video “North Pole.”

Over a soothing guitar, Injury Reserve wax poetically to their loved ones who have passed on into the Heavens. The video finds the Phoenix natives musing their respective verses under falling snowflakes as crooner Austine Feinstein whispers a mellifluous hook, which adds to the song’s honesty.

“Not one to take the high road/So why start now?/Feels like I lost my way/And I’m not tryna be found/And I’m not the type to go and use a GPS/Let the liquor take the kid away like CPS/I love that Jay line talking bout CBS/I been doing the same since so I can see BS/Man, this ain’t a swan song/You can go and save your tissues/Not too many were there when I was dealing with my issues,” raps Stepa J Groggs.

You may have heard Injury Reserve, who have already worked with Vic Mensa and Chuck Inglish, back in 2015 with the release of their first project, Live From the Dentist Office, or with their 2016 effort, Floss. Later this month, Sept. 29, the trio is set to release their full-length project titled, Drive It Like It’s Stolen.

Watch the Parker Cory-directed video above.