Earlier this month, Injury Reserve released a stunning music video for their heartwarming song, “North Pole.” But there’s another side to the Phoenix, AZ natives personality — and they expose their wild side in their new video treatment for the party-starting anthem, “See You Sweat.”

With Parker Corey behind the lens, the group lets loose at an after-hours house party, unlike any the normal gatherings that we’re accustomed to seeing. Over sirens and heavy bass, Ritchie With a T, Steppa J Grogg and Parker Corey rap, and party, inside of swimming pool and in front of a police car that sits in their driveway.

The trio is preparing to release their full-length project Drive It Like It’s Stolen on Sept. 29. DILIH is the follow-up to their 2016 effort, Floss.

Watch the video above.