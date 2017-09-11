Stream the ‘Insecure’ Soundtrack (Season 2) Feat. Sza, Bryson Tiller, Jazmine Sullivan, Jorja Smith & More

As season 2 of Issa Rae’s Insecure series came to a close last night (Sept 10), we couldn’t help but wonder how we’ll get by until the phenomenal show starts back up again. For now, we’ll just have to religiously watch HBO Go and listen to the songs that were featured on the show this season.

On Friday, all the musical gems from chapter 2 of this classic-in-the-making were released on iTunes. The album features new and previously released material from Jazmine Sullivan, GoldLink, Buddy, Lion Babe, Jorja Smith, Leikeli47, Buddy, TT The Artist, Kari Faux, Lion Babe, Godlink and more.

