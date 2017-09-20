VIBE, VIBE Vixen (our women’s channel) and VIBE Viva (our Latinx channel) are seeking creative, detail-oriented individuals with a serious passion for writing and knowledge of music/entertainment to join the NYC team.

Are you looking for a writing opportunity** at one of the most influential digital publications? Do you have an interest in urban culture, music (hip-hop, R&B, pop), fashion, television/film, news, and sports? VIBE.com may be the place for you!

Role and Duties

Pitch and research potential news stories

Assist editors with interview transcriptions

Contribute content to VIBE and/or its other channels: VIBE Vixen, and VIBE Viva

Conduct assigned interviews with talent (artists, actors and other figures in the realm of entertainment, fashion, and sports) and cover select events in NYC.

Social Media Intern

Schedule editorial content on VIBE, VIBE Vixen, and VIBE Viva social media platforms

Monitor the digital streets for newsworthy stories trending on the web i.e. Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, etc.

Assist with execution of engaging social media campaigns for Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Brainstorm with the social media manager and social media assistant for our social media calendar

Requirements

A major in Journalism, English, Writing or a Media-related program is essential. Applicants must have a forward-thinking mentality, willingness to learn and a love for writing. Knowledge in Word, Content Management Systems, and social media is preferred.

Aside from being a lover of the Web, applicants must also be detail-oriented, know how to spot trending topics, and be knowledgeable about celebrities and figures in urban culture and entertainment.

How To Apply

Send a résumé, 2 – 4 writing clips, published article links and/or college papers showcasing your writing capabilities, and a short introductory blurb to [email protected] with “Editorial Intern” as the subject.

Be sure to include your favorite VIBE issue or article on Vibe.com and why. Also, specify 2 areas of interest(s): music, fashion, news, television/film and/or sports.

Social Media Internship: Send a résumé, links to your personal social media accounts (Twitter, Facebook & Instagram) and a short introductory blurb to [email protected], with “Social Media Intern” as the subject.

Be sure to include your experience level, if any, with Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator. Include links to the funniest posts you’ve seen on social media.

—

If you have any questions, shoot an email to [email protected] or tweet your questions to @VibeMagazine using the hashtag #AskVibe. Good luck!

—

Application Deadline

None. Acceptance is ongoing.

—

VIBE employs interns throughout the year. Selected interns must be available to work at least 16 hours per week. All internship positions are paid and must be completed on-site at our New York City office. VIBE does not provide housing or travel stipends.

** Note: VIBE is not looking to hire aspiring music artists, producers, talent managers and/or social media “influencers.” We are seeking young college students or graduates with a serious passion for writing and the entertainment industry.