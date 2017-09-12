Issa Rae Is the Latest Face Of CoverGirl Cosmetics

Writer and actress Issa Rae confirmed that she is the latest face of CoverGirl cosmetics.

The Insecure star confirmed on her social media pages Tuesday (Sept. 12) that she will be collaborating with the iconic makeup line for their upcoming campaign.

“In all my awkward, black years I never imagined I’d be a @COVERGIRL! SO honored & SO excited,” she wrote. She joins the likes of Rihanna, Zendaya, Queen Latifah and more gorgeous women of color who have collaborated with the line.

In a statement, Rae said, “My character is ever-evolving, and makeup is a tool to help transform my persona – whether for a role I play in content that I produce, or the different roles I take on in my life. Becoming a COVERGIRL means a lot because the brand recognizes just how important it is for people to embrace their individuality and express themselves in unique and diverse ways. This has been a major part of my personal journey, and a message that I want to share with others.”

We can’t wait to see what magic the legendary beauty brand and the superstar produce. Congrats Issa!

