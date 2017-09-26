We’re not too sure who or when this person (or persons) decided to start this #ForTheDick/#ForTheP***Y challenge, but we’ve so far witnessed some pretty hilarious videos of men and women rapping about what they’d do for the peen and punanni.

Erykah Badu and Michael Blackson provided an abundance of LOLs, Cardi B celebrated having a Number 1 single on the Hot 100 by dropping a few bars as well, and now Regina Hall and Issa Rae have thrown their hat in the ring.

The Insecure actress and Due North co-star filmed their verse in what appears to be a trailer. Hall went first with Rae being the perfect hype woman, and let’s just say, Hall isn’t playing any games when it comes to The D.

“I go hard for the d–k

drop my black card for the d–k

scream on my mama for the d–k

re-elect Obama for the d–k”

When it came time for Issa to do her part, per usual, she brought the bars and real life tears.

“I might start a war for the d–k

Kim Jong make ‘em say Un for the d–k

cancel HBO for the d–k

b–ch not no more for the d–k.”

It’s a dull Tuesday, let Regina and Issa brighten your day with their foolery.