Jada Pinkett Smith Refutes Leah Remini’s Claim She’s A Scientologist

jada-pinkett-smith-leah-remini-scientology
CREDIT: Getty Images

Leah Remini is speaking out against Scientology, a faith she practiced at one time. The 47-year-old has made a bold accusation against Jada Pinkett Smith in her new book, Troublemaker, claiming that the Girls Trip actress also has participated in the controversial practice.

READ Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals Her Drug Dealing Past

“I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” Remini said in an interview with The Daily Beast. “I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.”

Upon hearing Remini’s claims, Smith took to Twitter to refute the claim she’s a Scientologist, clarifying that the only religion she practices is kindness.

READ Jada Pinkett Smith Doubles Down On ‘All Eyez On Me’ Criticism, Says The Film Was “Exploitative”

At the end of 2016, Remini starred in the docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, in which she aimed to expose abuses within Scientology.

Tags: Jada Pinkett Smith, Leah Remini, Scientology