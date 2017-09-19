Leah Remini is speaking out against Scientology, a faith she practiced at one time. The 47-year-old has made a bold accusation against Jada Pinkett Smith in her new book, Troublemaker, claiming that the Girls Trip actress also has participated in the controversial practice.

“I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” Remini said in an interview with The Daily Beast. “I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.”

Upon hearing Remini’s claims, Smith took to Twitter to refute the claim she’s a Scientologist, clarifying that the only religion she practices is kindness.

I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai… but I am not Jewish. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

I have prayed in mosques all over the world… but I am not a Muslim. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

I have read the Bhagavad Gita… but I am not a Hindu. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

NO ONE ELSE can hold that power. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

At the end of 2016, Remini starred in the docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, in which she aimed to expose abuses within Scientology.