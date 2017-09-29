Jaleel White Pays Homage To TV Girlfriend, Michelle Thomas, After ‘Family Matters’ Cast Reunion
A Family Matters reunion wouldn’t be “complete” without acknowledging Michelle Thomas. After the cast of the ‘90s sitcom recently reunited for an Entertainment Weekly photoshoot, Jaleel White shared a heartfelt message about the late actress, who played his girlfriend Myra, on the show.
Thomas, best known for her roles on Family Matters, and The Cosby Show, died from cancer in 1998.
“No reunion would be complete without me acknowledging our beloved Michelle Thomas,” The 40-year-old actor wrote on Instagram Thursday (Sept. 28). “This little ray of sunshine gave me some of the best physical comedy moments I’ll ever play on screen. Michelle’s smile never failed to brighten your day and I will forever miss my bubbly Myra Monkhouse #RIP 😔1968-1998 ❤️ I love you, Michelle.”
White also set the record straight about a rumored reboot on Netflix, and pointed out that the Entertainment Weekly shoot wasn’t a paid gig. “It was done for YOU, the fans & to satisfy our own need to come together as a family.”
Family Matters premiered on September 22, 1989, and ran for nine seasons. The sitcom starred Reginald Vel Johnson (Carl Winslow), Jo Marie Payton (Harriet Winslow), Darius McCray (Eddie Winslow), Kellie Williams (Laura Winslow), and White as the irksome but lovable neighbor, Steve Urkel.
See White’s Instagram tribute to Thomas below.
Reunions of any kind can be tricky affairs mainly due to scheduling. Several members of the #FamilyMatters cast no longer reside in the state of California and they traveled quite a ways to share this one special day. And special it was! Darius is a fool (lol) Bryton (Not So Little Richie) is more mature than all of us now, Shawn and Kellie, you still have jokes…😝 No one was paid for our @entertainmentweekly gathering. It was done for YOU, the fans & to satisfy our own need to come together as a family. And to set the record straight, no one from #Netflix has ever contacted any of us to express an interest in doing a reboot. No hard feelings at all but that’s the God’s honest truth and life moves on with more blessings to come. But no reunion would be complete without me acknowledging our beloved Michelle Thomas 🙏🏽 This little ray of sunshine gave me some of the best physical comedy moments I’ll ever play on screen. Michelle’s smile never failed to brighten your day and I will forever miss my bubbly Myra Monkhouse #RIP 😔1968-1998 ❤️ I love you, Michelle #prayersup🙏🏽