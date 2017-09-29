A Family Matters reunion wouldn’t be “complete” without acknowledging Michelle Thomas. After the cast of the ‘90s sitcom recently reunited for an Entertainment Weekly photoshoot, Jaleel White shared a heartfelt message about the late actress, who played his girlfriend Myra, on the show.

READ: Jaleel White On ‘Stranger Things’ Emmy Snub: “Our Youth Doesn’t Get Honored, Our Youth Just Gets Hazed”

Thomas, best known for her roles on Family Matters, and The Cosby Show, died from cancer in 1998.

“No reunion would be complete without me acknowledging our beloved Michelle Thomas,” The 40-year-old actor wrote on Instagram Thursday (Sept. 28). “This little ray of sunshine gave me some of the best physical comedy moments I’ll ever play on screen. Michelle’s smile never failed to brighten your day and I will forever miss my bubbly Myra Monkhouse #RIP 😔1968-1998 ❤️ I love you, Michelle.”

White also set the record straight about a rumored reboot on Netflix, and pointed out that the Entertainment Weekly shoot wasn’t a paid gig. “It was done for YOU, the fans & to satisfy our own need to come together as a family.”

Family Matters premiered on September 22, 1989, and ran for nine seasons. The sitcom starred Reginald Vel Johnson (Carl Winslow), Jo Marie Payton (Harriet Winslow), Darius McCray (Eddie Winslow), Kellie Williams (Laura Winslow), and White as the irksome but lovable neighbor, Steve Urkel.

See White’s Instagram tribute to Thomas below.

READ: 15 ’90s Sitcoms That Need a Televised Reunion