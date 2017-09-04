Pro-athlete James Harden is giving back to a city that he’s called home for nearly six NBA seasons. According to USA Today, the Houston Rockets guard donated $1 million to Houston’s residents to aid in the restoration of their hometown following Hurricane Harvey.

Late August, the natural disaster bore down on the city and surrounding counties, destroying a countless number of homes and properties. People swiftly took action to establish charities and fundraisers to help residents get back on track. Like Harden, NFLer J.J. Watt launched a successful campaign that raised over $18 million.

“This is home for me. I wanted to ay thank you to J.J. Watt, what he’s doing for the city,” Harden said during a conference with the city’s mayor, Sylvester Turner. “Thank you to the mayor for helping me. I just want to donate and give back to the community as much as I can. I’m going to donate a million dollars to the city, to the areas that need it and to people that need it, to make the city stronger.”

According to The Washington Post, over 200,000 homes were destroyed and more than 34,000 people are currently in shelters.

Visit here to learn more on how to donate to the relief efforts.