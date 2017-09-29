Jamie Foxx And Jay Pharoah Trade Impressions On ‘The Ellen Show’

Comedians Jamie Foxx and Jay Pharoah are no strangers to impressing audience members with their talent of taking on the persona of other famous figures. For The Ellen Show’s latest “Impressions Game,” the pair tackled a series of entertainers in absurd scenarios.

First up was former President Barack Obama and award-winning artist Beyonce at a nude beach, which sent Foxx and Pharaoh into a fit of laughter. Other celebrities up for interpretation include Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Ryan Seacrest, JAY-Z, and Oprah Winfrey.

Indulge in the laughter below.