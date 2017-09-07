Now that Janet Jackson is ready to kick off her State of the World tour the 50-year-old icon has something “special” planned for Hurricane Harvey victims, when the jaunt rolls into Houston this weekend. Jackson shared the good news on Instagram Wednesday (Sept. 6), during a break from tour rehearsals in Louisiana.

READ: Janet Jackson Gets Fans Excited With Tour Rehearsal Snapshot

She also squashed rumors about the Houston show being canceled. “I’m here to tell you that we’re going to do the show in Houston, but we’re going to roll in early because we want to visit some of the shelters,” she said adding, “We also want to do something special for the victims.”

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Sep 6, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

Jackson postponed her tour last year, after announcing that she was pregnant with her first child. She gave birth to son Eissa in May, and relocated back to the states from London following her split from billionaire husband, Wisaam Al Mana.

Her tour kicks off Thursday at the Cajundome in Lafayette, La.

READ: 20 Lessons In Love & Life As Told By Janet Jackson’s Biggest Hits