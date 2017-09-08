After a few teasers on social media, Janet Jackson made a dynamic return to the public eye by way of her “State of the World” tour.

READ Janet Jackson Gets Fans Excited With Tour Rehearsal Snapshot

Opening the concert Thursday (Sept. 7) in Lafayette, Louisiana, the singer made a strong political proclamation. Fan footage shows a video that condemned domestic terrorism, fascism, white supremacy while honoring victims of fatal police encounters like Eric Garner, Michael Brown, and Jonathan Ferrell. Similar clips were previously uploaded to her Instagram account as a teaser for the concert.

While taping into the Rhythm Nation-era, Janet sported several 90’s inspired looks that flaunted her post-baby figure. The 51-year-old gave birth to her first child, Eissa in January. Because of life changes, the singer was left to reschedule the second leg of the tour. It’s clear a new wave of inspiration hit the singer as the dance numbers, flawless looks and new confidence breathed new life into her Thursday show.

Fan pages quickly posted images and videos from the tour, including one amazing clip where the singer reminded fans of her legacy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYw2EwAgld2/

Check out more clips from the tour below. See full dates here.

What Have You Done For Me Lately #SOTW pic.twitter.com/L3eQfsEl2X — Milfriah Carey (@Mj_strahovski) September 8, 2017

Hold up Roommates!! We've got to hit y'all with another clip of #JanetJackson on her #StateOfTheWorld tour! She hit a #millyrock right quick, yassss!! Via: @janetslegacymatters A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 8, 2017 at 12:55am PDT

READ Janet Jackson Has Something “Special” Planned For Hurricane Harvey Victims