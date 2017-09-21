Beyonce & JAY-Z Deny Involvement In Benefit Concert

Despite initial reports claiming JAY-Z and Beyonce were teaming up for a benefit concert in New York City in support of victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma, a rep of the singer claims otherwise. Beyonce’s team has reportedly denied all reports and says there will be no benefit concert, according to the New York Daily News.

READ: Beyonce To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims Through BeyGood Organization

US Weekly first broke the news, stating that a fundraiser concert would take place on Oct. 17, at the Barclays Center. While Beyonce’s camp has fully denied the reports, Jay’s streaming service, Tidal, said that nothing as been announced as of yet. “Tidal will be hosting our annual benefit concert with details soon follow,” the rep said. “We have not announced or confirmed any line up or partner organizations, but stay tuned.”

READ: Report: JAY-Z Allegedly Turns Down Super Bowl Halftime Offer After Showing Support For Colin Kaepernick

Beyonce recently participated in the Hand In Hand telethon earlier this month, which raised nearly $44 million for the victims in Houston. Additionally, the Lemonade singer, her family, and Trae Tha Truth distributed meals to over 400 evacuees at the St. John’s Church in early Sept. 2017. “Y’all are my family. Houston is my home,” Beyoncé said. “I thank God that you’re safe, your children are safe.” JAY-Z also sent love and prayers to Houston during his concert at the Made In America Festival in Philadelphia.

Stay tuned as more details come to light.