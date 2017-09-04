Beyoncé’s birthday always seems to fall on hubby Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival weekend, so it’s only right that during the rapper’s set, he made sure that she was properly celebrated.

READ: Beyonce Partners With Local Organizations For Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser

“Shout out to Beyoncé,” the 4:44 musician said to the crowd during his nighttime set. “Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love.” He led the large crowd at the festival in singing “Happy Birthday To You” to the 36-year-old superstar, as well as Stevie Wonder’s version of the popular song.

Jay Z lead the crowd in a Happy Birthday sing-a-long for @Beyonce @miafest. #MadeInAmerica #HappyBirthdayBeyonce #Beyonce #JaYZ A post shared by Music Choice (@musicchoice) on Sep 3, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Reports say that Beyoncé and the couple’s five-year-old daughter Blue were spotted singing and dancing during Jigga’s set. Their infant twins Rumi and Sir Carter were also reportedly seen at the festival during the daytime.

READ: Jay Z And J. Cole Will Headline 2017’s Made In America Festival

Earlier at the festival, Bey and Jay watched 21 Savage from the crowd, where Jay reportedly gave concertgoers fist bumps. Solange was also performing at the festival, and the couple enjoyed her performance as well.