Jay-Z dedicated his 4:44 track “The Story Of O.J.” to Colin Kaepernick during his set at The Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York City.

The song is about blackness and money management, and references O.J. Simpson. Despite how much success and wealth one has, people will still overlook it due to the color of someone’s skin.

“I want to dedicate this song to anyone that was held back and you overcame,” he said before the performance began. He also reportedly dedicated the song to late-comedian and civil rights activist, Dick Gregory.

Kaepernick is currently an NFL free agent, who many believe has been blacklisted from the sport for refusing to stand during the National Anthem at games, in support of the victims of police brutality.

“To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way,” he said of his silent protest. “There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”