Rumor has it the NFL has been eyeing JAY-Z to perform during the Super Bowl halftime this football season. That may have seemed like a great idea, considering the rapper recently dropped his 13th studio album, but the only problem with that plan is that Jay is not on board. According to a new report, the Brooklyn native has allegedly turned down the offer to play at halftime.

While it was never confirmed, Hov was rumored to perform alongside longtime collaborator Justin Timberlake at the fall game. “Lots of people have been saying Jay will perform with Justin Timberlake, but it is simply not the case,” an insider said according to Metro. “He has enough songs to create an incredible performance but he really has no plans to do the half-time show.

Jay allegedly declining the NFL’s offer comes briefly after the rapper announced his support of Colin Kaepernick at the 2017 Meadows Music & Art Festival. Jigga dedicated his song “The Story of O.J.” to Kaepernick, who has recently been black-balled by the league following his national anthem protest. “I want to dedicate this song to Colin Kaepernick tonight… I want to dedicate this song to anybody that was held back and you overcame whatever it was,” JAY-Z stated during his set on Sept. 15. It’s unclear whether JAY-Z’s actions had anything to do with Kaepernick, but it wouldn’t be the first time the artist has taken a stand in the name of politics or a social movement.

If the reports are true, it looks like the search is still on for another performer. Stay tuned as more details come forward.