Fat Joe has found an trusted ally in JAY-Z to provide relief to the millions suffering in Puerto Rico.

READ Trump Waives Jones Act Amid Puerto Rico’s Food And Water Crisis

Announced Thursday (Sept. 28), TIDAL’s X: Puerto Rico mission will send supplies to those who are living with limited supplies after Hurricane Maria by way of a cargo plane. “Leaving on Friday, Oct. 7th, this first plane will carry 200,000 pounds of batteries, flashlights, portable lanterns, diapers, baby wipes, cases of water and feminine hygiene products,” the statement from the streaming company reads.

READ Jennifer Lopez Pledges $1 Million In Aid To Puerto Rico

Fat Joe announced his part in the relief efforts on Instagram. Those wishing to send supplies to Puerto Rico can bring supplies to the Jacob Javits Center in New York. “As the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico grows, our brothers and sisters are desperate for our help,” Joe captioned his PSA on Instagram. Joe will take the plane to his native island, where Daddy Yankee and a full team will meet him for distribution.

READ Rihanna Advises President Trump To Give Puerto Rico More Attention

“Please join myself, TIDAL, Governor Cuomo, and Ruben Diaz Jr. as we collect and transport much-needed supplies to the island. The goal is to fill and send as many cargo planes as possible,” he added. Donors can bring supplies the center on Sept. 30 .

TIDAL’s 3rd Annual “TIDAL X: Brooklyn” charity concert will also bring awareness to natural disasters. Hosted by Angie Martinez, performances include Puerto-Rican entertainers like the Terror Squad captain, Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee along with JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Kaskade, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Willow Smith, Machel Montano, Princess Nokia, Rapsody and many more. Rosie Perez and Lin Manuel-Miranda will make special appearances.

Bacardi, who donated $1.3 million to the company’s charity event, is a sponsor for the concert. “This partnership with TIDAL: X touches on two areas that are very close to our heart – music and philanthropy,” Facundo L. Bacardi, chairman of Bacardi said. “BACARDĺ is proud to play a part in raising awareness and funding for the regions affected by these terrible disasters, including Puerto Rico, Florida and the Caribbean region — all homes to our family and company.”

Tidal’s charity concert will take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Oct. 16. Find out more about relief to Puerto Rico here.

READ Lala Anthony Issues Urgent PSA For Puerto Rico Amid Hurricane Maria