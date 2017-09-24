J.Cole doesn’t really bother with social media. The Dreamville head honcho prefers to remain off the grid and under the radar. However, Donald Trump’s comments about NFL owners who don’t reprimand players peacefully protesting police brutality by taking a knee during the National Anthem has caused the 4 Your Eyez Only rapper to speak out.

READ J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation Receives $34,000 Donation From Colin Kaepernick

Sunday afternoon (Sept. 24) Cole took to Twitter to first acknowledge the courage it takes for any NFL player to take a knee in support of Kaepernick and his protest. However, the 32-year-old also said the real power is within fans who choose not to watch America’s beloved sport.

READ J. Cole Executive Produces ‘Raising Bertie’ Docuseries About Coming Of Age In Rural North Carolina

God bless every player that finds courage to kneel today. But the real power comes from you deciding to not watch. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Your eyes translate to advertising money for the League and it’s owners. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Same ones who speak out against Trump today, are the same ones that denied a qualified man a job because he took a stand against injustice. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

While performing in Baltimore last month, Kaepernick and Cole meant backstage at his show right before Cole blasted the Ravens for not signing the former San Francisco quarterback. Now, after Trump’s outlandish and divisive statements, Cole has presented a possible solution.

You and me have the power to deny them our attention ($$ to them) until they make a wrong situation right. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

How do they make it right? I know there are people

smarter than me with better answers. But here’s one. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Hire 3rd party investigator approved by NFLPA to determine if kap was denied a job unfairly as punishment for his stance. (I know, I know) — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

And compensate the man for his losses if they determine he was. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Bare with me I’m just a rapper.. now look — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Cole then goes on to say that the longer owners stay quiet about Kaepernick, it sends a message they’re okay with what is taking place.

Every day they stay quiet on this they’re saying that they condone what’s happening to Kap and the message it sends. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Well, you have a choice on how you respond to that. You can choose to not watch. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

if a boycott doesn’t force them to action, don’t even trip. This is where the real flex happens. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Black people spend a lot of money with NFL corporate sponsors. White people who don’t fuck with white supremacy spend a lot of money too. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

So, next you turn your attention to these sponsors. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Pick one of the biggest ones and say, “do you agree with black balling players when they speak out against oppression?” — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

“If not, why are you spending all this money with a League that clearly condones that? … “ — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

“You know what, I don’t think I can spend my money with you no more until you fix this.” — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Cole insists hitting NFL sponsors and owners in their pockets will be the only way to get Kapernick back in the NFL and said not watching any football was hard at first, but then when thinking about those who participated in the bus boycott, not watching football pales in comparison.

Thats when the magic happens. And sadly, in this capitalistic world we live in, that’s when your voice is heard. When you hurt the pockets. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

I respect whatever you decide to do. Watch or don’t watch, whatever’s in your heart. But I’m not watching til it feel right. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

It was hard during preseason and the first week. But then I was like, wait, is it actually hard? — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Some of us got grandparents that walked miles to work instead of riding bus, just to show the bus companies that they won’t tolerate racism — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

So when I think about it like that it’s very easy on Sunday to say, “Nope, I’m straight.” — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

This may be the biggest opportunity we have ever been presented to come together and show the world and ourselves our true economic power. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Thank you Colin for your sacrifice. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Ima stop it there. Peace and love to all, let's give energy to the solutions not the problem. Even if you don't rock with mine. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Did J.Cole offer up a viable solution or not? Sound off in the comments below.