Jemele Hill is addressing the “elephant in the room.” On Wednesday (Sept. 13), the ESPN host released a statement via Twitter reaffirming her “personal beliefs” about President Donald Trump, hours after the White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, concluded that Hill committed a “fireable offense” by calling him a white supremacist.

Hill stands firmly behind her words, but regrets that ESPN got dragged into the social media firestorm.

“My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light,” read her Twitter statement. “My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional.”

While Hill’s Trump tweets were met with both support and racist backlash, ESPN quickly distanced itself from the fury. “The comment on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate,” ESPN PR tweeted on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

In a not-so-surprising twist, Trump himself not only drove the birther movement against Obama, but he also called the former President a “racist” in a 2012 tweet, and yet no one seemed to care.

Read Hill’s statement below.

So, to address the elephant in the room … #Facts pic.twitter.com/RTrIDD87ut — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2017

