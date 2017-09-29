Jenifer Lewis is the latest celebrity to get a hold of the wildly popular #ForTheDChallenge, but with a special twist.

The Black-ish star decided to change things up a bit by taking everyone’s mind off sex and focusing it on her upcoming memoir, The Mother of Black Hollywood.

Posted to Instagram Thursday (Sept. 28), the legendary actress provided the perfect promo for her book without even trying. “I hear there’s a video going around about the Big D and you know momma loves herself some Big D,” she says with D4L’s “Scotty” instrumental playing in the background. “There’s something more important going on,” she says before busting into her freestyle.

“I hit a high note for my book and now you all woke for my book…. you bi**hes better run for my book.” she says.

Created by GameOva REEDY in April with her single “For That D**k,” freestyles by Erykah Badu, Issa Rae, Regina Hall and Cardi B have all commanded our attention.

You can pre-order Lewis’ book where she shares her journey from poverty to Hollywood and everything in between, here.

Check out a few more freestyles by other faves below.

#PressPlay I can't with #GabrielleUnion! Sis said she’s ‘bout to move to Cleveland for the D 😫😂 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

