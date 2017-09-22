Hurricane Maria’s destruction has left millions without power in Puerto Rico and unable to communicate with family. As rescue efforts continue, celebrities with roots on the island are encouraging people to help.

During her PSA about storm, Jennifer Lopez shared her troubles in reaching family members. “What’s on my mind is what’s going on in Puerto Rico. The devastation is beyond belief,” the singer said on Thursday (Sept 21) to her fans in an Instagram video. “Me and my cousin still haven’t been able to hear from our families over there.”

Just before Maria’s wake, Hurricane Irma hit the island leaving three people dead and 3.4 million without power. The death toll connected to the Category 4 storm currently stands at six with some fearing its unwanted rise. Lopez urged her followers to donate to the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Areizaga for relief efforts.

“What’s foremost on my mind and many others is trying to figure out the best way to help,” she added. “Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Areizaga. Together we can help rebuild our island, and the Caribbean.”

The Hill reports Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló called the storm the “most devastating storm to hit the island this century, if not in modern history.” Curfew have been enacted on the island and warnings to stay inside home over fears of continued flooding. Officials and residents from Puerto Rico claim Maria has done far more damage than Irma. “Irma gave us a break, but Maria destroyed us,” Edwin Serrano, a construction worker in Old San Juan, told The New York Times.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday Trump called the Governors of both Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to discuss plans for relief.

“We need help. With our FEMA partners and our cruise ship partners, we’re bringing in a lot of food, water, tarpaulins, personal hygiene packs, cots and blankets,” U.S. Virgin Islands, Kenneth Mapp, said.

