Jennifer Lopez Pledges $1 Million In Aid To Puerto Rico

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday (Sept. 24) launched a statewide collection and financial contribution effort to help Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“We are going to announce today and put in place today a statewide collection and financial contribution effort,” Cuomo opened. “The amount of people who want to help is overwhelming. But we have to marshall that desire to want to help and we have to do it smartly and we have to be organized about it.”

READ: First MLB Player Takes A Knee During National Anthem

The Democrat was joined by veteran entertainer Jennifer Lopez who, prior his announcement, said she would be donating $1 million dollars in relief aid to her native island: “I will be donating $1 million dollars from the proceeds of my Las Vegas show to the designated beneficiary charitable and NGO organization organizations.”

Lopez, co-chair of the Empire State Relief & Recovery Effort, urged people to support Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Mexico with donations and contributions, assuring audience members that there are already two commercial planes filled with supplies and generators waiting for air clearance to depart, land and unload.

READ: To Help Hurricane And Earthquake Victims, Here’s Where You Can Make A Donation

“I cannot tell you what it meant to me and to the people of Puerto Rico to see New York not only pledge support but Governor Cuomo to actually show up with resources and supplies,” Lopez added.

Cuomo went on to make reference Donald Trump’s comments criticizing athletes who are protesting during the national anthem, saying “instead of arguing with football players … why don’t we put the politics aside and focus on helping Americans in desperate need.”

For more information, and to donate, visit ny.gov/puertorico.