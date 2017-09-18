During an interview with The Real, one of the women who was held in R. Kelly’s reported “sex cult” revisited disturbing memories that were outlined in Buzzfeed’s recently published article.

READ: R. Kelly Put Up This Questionable Post & Twitter Shredded Him For It

Jerhonda Pace, 24, said she had to dress up in “little schoolgirl outfits” and that another unidentified woman “trained” her at the age of 16, Oxygen reports. Pace also became emotional when she said Kelly was allegedly abusive. “He would slap you in your face, and he would physically harm you,” she said. “He would put you in a room and he would lock you in a room for days.”

Written by Jim DeRogatis, the detailed article displayed Pace’s memories of being connected to Kelly as a minor. The mother of three shared that she hopes her story will help other women who are currently in that same situation.

READ: New R. Kelly Accuser Steps Forward With Claims Of Underage Sex, Physical Abuse

“If I can speak out and I can help them get out of that situation, that’s what I will do. I didn’t have anybody to speak up on my behalf when I was going through what I was going through with him,” she said. “He’s brainwashed them really bad, and it kind of reminds me of Charles Manson.”

View snippets of the interview below where Pace detailed the day she escaped.

READ: Parents Allege R. Kelly Has Kept Their Daughters In A Sex-Obsessed Cult