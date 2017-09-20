Comedian and actor Jermaine Fowler was met with enthusiastic reviews after his gig as the announcer at Sunday night’s Primetime Emmy Awards (Sept. 17). However, there were a few negative responses to Fowler’s role, with a few online haters writing that Fowler was a bit too urban.

“Usually the voice is calm, poised, and people get used to that voice playing in their living rooms,” he told Variety. “When you change it up into an African American comedian’s voice, people might be taken aback.”

However, Fowler said that this was the year of diversity, and that he understands some people aren’t always accepting of change.

“…the Emmys made history this year in a lot of ways,” he continued. “…and some people are going to resist that change, but we have to keep pushing forward because we all benefit when we embrace the voices of the diverse and inclusive artistic communities.”

Fowler said that CBS “took a risk” in choosing him as the night’s announcer, and that he felt “blessed” to be on the stage among such talent.

You can catch Fowler in Superior Donuts on CBS; the second season premieres on Oct. 30.