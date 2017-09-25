Donald Trump ignited widespread anger over the weekend after he referred to athletes peacefully protesting police brutality by kneeling during the National Anthem as a “son of a bitch.”

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired’?” Trump asked Friday during a rally in Alabama.

READ First MLB Player Takes A Knee During National Anthem

Several public figures spoke out against Trump’s divisive remarks including Stevie Wonder who kneeled at New York’s Global Citizens Festival, and J.Cole who took to Twitter to offer up a solution to get Colin Kaepernick reinstated back into the NFL after launching his protest last year.

Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams sat with MSNBC Sunday (Sept. 24) and boldly accused Trump’s statement against players kneeling during the National Anthem as a marketing ploy to recruit men and women into the military.

“It’s also important to realize this anthem thing is a scam,” Williams said. “This is not actually part of football. This was invented in 2009 from the government paying the NFL to market military recruitment to get more people to go off and fight wars to die.”

READ Jidenna To Trump: “You Know You Done F**ked Up, Right?”

“This has nothing to do with [the] NFL, or American pastime, or tradition,” Williams continued. “This is to get boys and girls to go fly overseas and go kill people. They’re marketing. They’re pumping millions and millions of dollars into the NFL to get us to put on a pageant in front of the NFL football games to get you to go off and fight.”

Williams referenced a a 2015 Senate report that concluded about $12 million in contracts were made between the Defense department and sports teams. As CNN reported millions of dollars were spent staging patriotic tributes at sports games.