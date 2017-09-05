Jessie Ware Releases Devilish “Selfish Love” Video
Jessie Ware has a devilish side that doesn’t always show, but when her lover tries to hide his hedonistic ways, she knows exactly how to move. Ride with the singer in the official music video for her new single, “Selfish Love,” as she makes sure to have the last laugh.
Jessie also just announced her upcoming Glasshouse album.
I'm happy to announce that my third album is called Glasshouse and it will be released very soon x pic.twitter.com/XEqSDpKcRS
— Jessie Ware (@JessieWare) September 5, 2017