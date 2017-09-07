JetBlue Caps Ticket Prices At $99 For Hurricane Irma Evacuees

Hurricane Irma isn’t scheduled to hit the state of Florida until this Saturday (Sept. 9), but Floridians have been advised to make evacuation plans as soon as possible. While some people have chosen to take the roads out of the danger state, JetBlue is offering cheap flights that cap at $99.

READ: Hurricane Irma May Force 100,000 Miami-Dade County Residents To Evacuate

The airlines service has reportedly announced that until Sept. 10, no direct flight originating from Florida will be more than $99, and any flight that has another connecting trip will be capped at $159. “We want those trying to leave ahead of the hurricane to focus on their safe evacuation, rather than worry about the cost of flights,” JetBlue spokesman Doug McGraw told Travel + Leisure. And remaining flights that are coming out of the Caribbean – which is set to be hit by Hurricanes Jose and Katia – have also been lowered in prices to accommodate those trying to evacuate, Reuters reports.

READ: Puerto Rico And Florida Brace For Hurricane Irma, Now A Category 5

While companies don’t necessarily get brownie points for doing the right thing, JetBlue’s actions come shortly after people noticed that other airlines were raising its prices, according to Quartz. However, there are some airlines that have followed JetBlue’s lead. American Airlines is reportedly capping its departure tickets at $99 from Sept. 10 until Sept. 13.

JetBlue provides flights out of Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale. For more ticketing information, visit here.